Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

No fewer than three persons, including an infant were reported to have been burnt to death in a fire incident on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

The incident, according to an eye witness account, occurred at Oke-Egunya, along NTA Abeokuta Road, around 3pm.

It was also learnt that the fire started as a result of gas explosion while a technician was servicing a faulty refrigerator.

“In the process of topping up gas into the refrigerator, there was an attraction of fire from someone cooking and there came an explosion,” the eye witness said.

The Director of Fire Service, Ogun State, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Adefala said his men, after receiving the distress call, raced to the scene to put out the fire.

However, three persons were already burnt to death as they could not escape the explosion.

“We received a distress call at 3:15pm at Oke-Igbore. We learnt it was a spark of fire. On getting there, we discovered it was a gas explosion.

“What really happened was that they were cooking outside with fire and unfortunately the gas exploded. They were trying to top the gas in the fridge, in the process, it exploded.

“Three lives were lost and one infant was among the dead. For now, the bodies are still lying there. You know it was those who are living in that house that were affected. It was an ancient building.

“Our men are still at the incident including other agencies, the Police, DSS and others,” Adefala explained.