Omoniyi Salaudeen

Ogun State government has put in place necessary measures to curb the sale of alcohol in all motor parks across the state in order to prevent accidents on the highways during and after the yuletide season.

This assurance was given by Governor Dapo Abiodun while declaring open a one-day seminar on road safety during the festive season tagged:”Safer Roads, Safer Season in Ogun State”, organised by the State Interim Committee on Transportation in conjunction with Tunes Communications Limited held at Cultural Centre, Kuto Abeokuta.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, tasked the drivers on self-control, noting that self policing would ensure stricter traffic discipline than mere ban of sales of alcohol. Abiodun said that the transition committee set up by the government was to facilitate a smooth transition between the previous executive and the present one to ensure harmonious working relationship with his administration.

“The security and safety of people in the state is very important and that is why we engage regularly with members of the transport sector to be able to work together to achieve our aims,” he said.

He commended the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and TRACE for their tireless efforts to reduce accidents on the highways.