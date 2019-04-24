The Ogun State Chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) has suspended its Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, indefinitely over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The suspension was announced on Tuesday at the inauguration of IPAC Committee Chairmen in Abeokuta, the state capital and presided over by the deputy chairman, Moshood Adesina.

Chairmen of 34 political parties, who attended the meeting, unanimously voted in favour of the suspension.

This was after the party’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee disclosed that it had received three petitions against the embattled chairman.

Arabambi, who is a factional chairman of Labour Party in the state, was, however, referred to the party’s Disciplinary Committee to answer some of the allegations levelled against him.

Ogun IPAC also announced Arabambi’s deputy, Adesina, as the acting chairman, pending the outcome of the investigation by the disciplinary committee.

But in a swift reaction, Arabambi said those who suspended him lacked the power to do so.

He added that the IPAC constitution empowers just only the chairman to summon and preside over a meeting, declaring decision taken at such meeting without him is null and void. was clear on who can summon