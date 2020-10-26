Ogun Government said it would continue to host all Nigerians and foreigners who have legitimate reasons to live, work, visit or do business in the state, even as it would also protect their lives and properties and look after their wellness, welfare and wellbeing.

Governor Dapo Abiodun in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin noted that Ogun State is cosmopolitan, urbane and too civilized to discriminate against people on account of their ethnic origin, religion or circumstances of birth.

He condemned a statement credited to a group that called itself Young Yoruba Forum (YYF), in which the Igbo were issued 48 hours to vacate Yorubaland.

"As a responsible government, we consider such pronouncements unfortunate, provocative, reckless and irresponsible. Ogun will remain home to all Nigerians and foreigners who have legitimate reasons to live, work, visit or do business here. We shall also protect their lives and properties and look after their wellness, welfare and wellbeing. It is a well-known fact that Yoruba, especially of Ogun state extraction, are cosmopolitan, urbane and too civilized to discriminate against people on account of their ethnic origin, religion or circumstances of birth. These unpatriotic individuals neither represent the views of the Yoruba race that is reputed to be accommodating, tolerant and hospitable. They are not speaking for the Yoruba and the good people of Ogun state", he said in the statement.

He described the YYF as “ethno-religious jingoists” and warned the group and their collaborators to “desist from heating up the polity, fanning the embers of discord, and inciting aggression against our compatriots from other parts of the country.”

Gov Abiodun advised the group to rather than dissipating its energies on divisive ventures, to rather deploy its “time and resources to support causes that promote Nigeria’s unity especially good inter and intra ethnic relations within the context of unity in diversity.”

He assured residents of the State that security agents have been put on red alert to apprehend and deal decisively with

“We wish to reassure residents of the State of their safety, irrespective of their state of origin or nationalities. Security agents have been put on red alert to apprehend and deal decisively with agent provocateurs and felons disguising as promoters of self-serving Yoruba agenda. They should be stopped from their campaign of calumny, looting, maiming, burning and destruction of public and private properties”, he said.