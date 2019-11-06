Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last general election, Gboyega Isiaka, on Monday, met with Governor Dapo Abiodun behind closed doors.

According to a source, the meeting which took place at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office and at the instance of Abiodun, was to form a political alliance that would strengthen the governor’s grip on the political terrain of the state ahead of 2023, particularly in Ogun West.

Daily Sun was also informed that the meeting was used to hold talks with Isiaka and his loyalists on their possibility of dumping ADC and joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But briefing newsmen after the meeting, Isiaka disclosed he and his loyalists met with the governor to express their confidence in his administration’s bid to better the future for Ogun people.

“We have come to interact with the governor. The governor has spoken well. We have interacted and exchanged ideas. We have exhibited our intent to move our relationship forward politically and we have also spoken on all areas that needed to be touched in making the union feasible,” he said.