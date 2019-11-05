Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the last general elections in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, on Monday night met with the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, behind closed doors.

According to a source, the meeting which took place at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office and at the instance of Abiodun, was to form a political alliance that would strengthen the governor’s grip on the political terrain of the state ahead of 2023, particularly in Ogun West.

Daily Sun was also informed that the meeting was used to hold talks with Isiaka and his loyalists on the possibility of dumping ADC and joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But briefing reporters after the meeting, Isiaka disclosed he and his associates met with the Governor to express their confidence in his administration’s bid to better the future for the people of Ogun.

“We have come to interact with the Governor. The Governor has spoken very well. We have interacted and exchanged ideas. We have exhibited our intent to move our relationship forward politically and we have also spoken on all areas that needed to be touched in making the union feasible,” Isiaka said.

“From what we have seen in five months, I believe the Governor is on the right path. If we had not seen positive signs, we would have never thought of graduating our relationship with this administration.”

He added that the meeting signalled a positive relationship between the state chapter of the APC and his Believe Movement.

Isiaka, however, said he would need to report back to his supporters before making any formal announcement on his next political move.

“We had interaction with our people all across the state and they mandated the number of people here today to come and talk to the Governor on all the areas they so desired clarifications on. We will get back to our people and within the next couple of days a final decision would be made known to the public.

“I can assure you that positive things between the relationship of the Believe movement and the APC will happen soon,” he said.