Moshood Adebayo

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, took stock of his administration and declared that his administration has fulfilled the promise made to the people, in the housing sector.

Amosun said he has delivered on the Home Owners’ Charter programme.

The scheme, introduced in 2014, is to ensure that successful applicants under the scheme receive title documents of their properties.

The governor stated this during the 40th and final batch of the formal presentation of Certificate of Occupancy and Building Plan approval to beneficiaries, at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital, at the weekend.

Represented by his Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Adewale Oshinowo, the governor also said 82.3 percent building plan approval out of 37,828 applications were also granted by the Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning.

He expressed delight that his administration has fulfilled the promise made to the people on the Charter.

“We have been able to fulfill our promise at ensuring that all qualified applicants, under Homeowners’ Charter programme receive the desired titled documents of their properties. The outstanding 13.8 percent qualified applications are in progress, which would be processed and picked at the Bureau of Lands and Survey subsequently. 82.3 percent building plan approval out of 37, 828 applications granted by Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning, 8.4 percent applicants refused to process their applications further and 9.3 percent would be processed and picked up at the Ministry,” Amosun said.

The governor assured that other qualified applicants that are yet to receive their documents would be invited by the appropriate ministry.

On his part, Director, Land Management, Bureau of Lands and Survey, Mr. Fatai Adeboyejo, congratulated the beneficiaries, and described the documents presented to them as ‘treasure to be valued at all times and used to create wealth.’

Mr. Fashina Oluyinka from Isorosi, Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state, who spoke on behalf of beneficiaries, said Amosun’s administration had done well for the people.