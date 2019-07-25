Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has declared that he has no objection to the establishment of the Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology (MAUSTECH), Abeokuta.

The governor also disclosed that the amended bill on the establishment of the institution sent to the House of Assembly was only to seek for the return of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic assets to enable the school re-open for academic activities.

Abiodun made these known when members of Abeokuta Club visited him in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, yesterday.

Leadership of Abeokuta Club had during a press briefing alleged that the administration of the incumbent governor was planning to relocate MAUSTECH from Abeokuta via a bill sent by the governor to the House of Assembly.

But, the governor while hosting the club members yesterday explained that the bill was meant to reactivate MAPOLY and not to relocate the university established by his predecessor.

Abiodun noted that it was unfortunate that MAUSTECH, MAPOLY and the Ogun State Polytechnic, Ipokia, could not commence academic activities as a result of unresolved issues.

“Government’s intention is transparent on the issue of MAPOLY. We felt it was expedient and important for us to immediately do something so that out of the three institutions, at least, one will begin to function.

“MAPOLY itself was never repealed either by accident or by design, but more importantly, all the assets of the school had been invested on MAUSTECH, which was not functioning.

“The bill sent to the House was to ask for the return of MAPOLY assets and not to repeal the university,” the governor said.

Abiodun added that repealing MAUSTECH law would have amounted to pre-empting the committee set up to look into the establishment of the institution, stressing that it was never the thinking of his administration to do so.

“It (bill) did not say anything about repealing MAUSTECH; there was no such conception. So when I began to get reactions that l have cancelled MAUSTECH, I began to wonder where it was coming from. I need to emphasise that I do not have any objection to MAUSTECH.

“When the committee finishes with its assignment, we know how to take it from there,” the governor said.

In his remarks, MAUSTECH/MAPOLY/OGUNPOLY Committee Chairman, Prof. Segun Awonusi, said members have started interacting with relevant stakeholders with a view to meeting the submission date of its recommendations.

Speaking earlier, the past president and Trustee of Abeokuta Club, Prof. Afolabi Soyode, expressed regret that MAPOLY has been in comatose in the last two years, saying it has affected not only the students, parents, staff and other stakeholders, but the local economy.

He, however, expressed happiness of members of the club over the setting up of the committee, urging the government to ensure the university remains in Abeokuta and takes off as soon as possible.