The Ogun State judiciary has inaugurated staff development study centre where judicial officers would be trained on different courses that would broaden and widen their knowledge on judicial aspect of their respective works.

The State Judge, Chief Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu said this at the inauguration of the study centre at Judiciary Complex, Kobape, Abeokuta, the State capital.

She observed that it has become imperative to widen the knowledge of its staff, so as to further enhance the administration of Justice and to avert unnecessary delay in deciding cases of criminals and those standing trials in the state.

Justice Dipeolu stated that this would avail the staff the opportunity to be trained on courses such as computer education, court management study, purchasing projects management among others.

Justice Dipeolu noted that education board of directors had been constituted to oversee the study centre, which would be awarding certificate relating to law, noting that two sets had already been trained and awarded their certificate from the centre.

She said the state judiciary is hopeful of autonomy, saying that judiciary is expecting government to sign the autonomous bill into law, so as to enhance more dispensation of justice in the State.

“Indeed, the study centre was introduced on 7th June 2021 to further engender the role of judiciary and see to the systematic growth of all staff, this will also enhance capacity building of judicial system in the State, especially in the administration of justice and discharging of our duties accordingly”.

“We are carefully chosen education board members with a Chairman who can motivate employees output, hoping that it would not end up during this present administration”, Dipeolu said

Speaking, the Chairman of members of education board, Justice Olumuyiwa Olusanya said that it would avail the member of judiciary sector to be acquainted with administration of justice, saying that they would taught about law and other related issues.

He urged the staff to be patient and ready to learn about law and justice and take the study centre with seriousness, saying that it would accord them the opportunity to know about the dispensation of justice.

“In fact, most of the members of staff are not lawyers, so, it will be very difficult to assign some assignments to them, now that the study centre had been Inaugurated, they will now learn another trend of work and give them the opportunity to accordingly”, Justice Olusanya said

Among Members of the board includes; Justice Olugboyega Ogunfowora, Justice Sonia Akinbiyi, Prof. Oluyemisi Bamgbose and Mrs. Olukemi Adebo.

