By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Ogun State Command of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) has arrested three more persons in connection with the arrest of a notorious killer land grabber, Elijah (aka “Killer”), who was arrested in the Obasanjo area of the state.

A source who was privy to the arrest of the three suspects identified them as, Busari (aka “Shiner”), Anisere (aka “Vulga”) and Yussuf (aka “Igun”).

Elijah was arrested some weeks ago by the DSS operatives following a petition by the Adelupo Family of Ipetu Baba Ode that he was allegedly responsible for the death of two persons – Monday Eredua, on the 17th of November 2021 and Moruf Babalola, on the 26th of May 2021.

Apart from the Adelupo Family, it was gathered that another family in Ogun State, Isele Gbobalaya, also petitioned the DSS, and linked the arrested Elijah with the murder of a member of their family, Idowu Arinadegbo in 2013.

The family in their petition to the DSS stated that all efforts to get Elijah to pay for his alleged atrocities were blocked even at the DPP, where the case was referred to for advice.”

A retired police officer has also reportedly come out to accuse the detained suspected land grabber of attacking him in an effort to kill him.

It was gathered that the three suspects were arrested following the confessional statements by Elijah and diligent Investigations by the DSS.

According to a source who is close to Ogun DSS, the command was taking time to properly investigate all the allegations against him.

One of the sources said: “You know how DSS works, operatives don’t just arrest suspects over frivolous and petty offences. They are properly investigating the allegations.”

The source added that “it was not only Elijah that was involved in the alleged killings. There were other people and the DSS operatives have got some links on them.”

Another source said: “The DSS operatives are making progress in their Investigations. They have arrested three more persons already and they are still on the trail of others.”

