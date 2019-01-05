Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of Labour Party, has officially endorsed and adopted the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Gboyega Isiaka, ahead of the March 2 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Biodun Owolabi and the state secretary, Sunday Ogini, announced the endorsement on Friday during a stakeholders meeting of the party, held at its secretariat in Abeokuta .

Owolabi explained that the decision to adopt Isiaka as the party’s governorship candidate in the coming election was discussed and reached at the state executive meeting of the party.

He added that the adoption was done after series of assessment of other governorship candidates and consultation with the party leaders across the state.

“We have heard from different people contesting for the governorship seat in Ogun State, but we showed interest in the governorship candidate of the ADC, Gboyega Isiaka, for hi integrity and other reasons”, Owolabi noted.

Also speaking, the secretary of the party, Olaposi, reaffirmed the party’s resolution to support the ADC gubernatorial candidate.

He said, “Why are we here? The purpose we are here was mooted at the state exco. We believe in his (Isiaka) candidature and he was even once a part of us.

“We must have a solid accord with the most qualified governorship candidate in Ogun State owing to his integrity.

“We must remember that politics is about coalition and politics is about alliances. The reality on ground is that the only person that is competent and contesting for the governorship position in Ogun is GNI and his blueprint is everywhere. We know that the only person we can team up with is GNI. It is on this note that at the state executive meeting, we have agreed to work for GNI .

“From the logo of ADC, which shows two hands shaking each other indicates that the Labour Party and the ADC are in conjunction. This is a marriage of serious conveniences between two political parties. The coalition is going to lead to the emergence of GNI as the new governor of Ogun State and we are coming out to campaign for our candidate whom we have endorsed.

In his response, Isiaka, said he was elated and humbled by his adoption by the LP in the state. He also thanked the party for the honour done him and confidence reposed in his candidacy.

“I am running for governorship, this is the third time. I am your product that you have invested in. Your product is going to the market again, it is your duty to market your product to the electorate”. Isiaka stated.