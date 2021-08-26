An estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye, has described the allegation of land invasion made against him as frivolous and an attempt to tarnish his image: “I have nothing to hide and will continue to make myself available to clarify any issue that requires clarification on my part.”

Twelve community development associations at Obada-Oko, Ewekoro Local Government, Ogun State had alleged invasion of their land by Owoeye. However, in a petition written by Lasaabi family of Obada-Oko, original owner of the land, to the Speaker, State House of Assembly, the family maintained that the family sold the land in dispute to Owoeye & Company.

The petition entitled, “Petition of attempted murder, threat to life, assault occasioning harm, unlawful possession of various offensive weapons and firearms”, the family urged the Speaker to intervene and carry out an investigation on the matter. The family through their lawyer, Ogabi Hafiz Babatunde, accused some prominent individuals in the community of trespass on the disputed land. The family alleged that despite their knowledge of the subsisting judgment of the court, the said individuals in company of seriously armed and aggressive thugs harassed them on their family land.

The petitioner stated that Justice N O Durojaiye of the Ogun State High Court had in suit number AB/54/2014 between Alfa Shina Oladunjoye Vs. Oressenwo and Co. Nigeria Limited and three others delivered judgement in favour of the family:

“The judgment covered a vast expanse of and with survey Plan No: OG/222/2014/LID/01 dated October 24, 2014, drawn by a registered surveyor.”

The petition alleged: “Sometimes in March 2021, the suspected individuals invaded the property sold by the family to Owoeye & Company thereby injuring their staffs and properties such as motorcycles and furniture. Damaged items are presently lying in the premises of the Obada-Oko Police Division. They also carted away some motorcycles and other valuables.

“That the above incident was reported to the Obada-Oko Police Division and same was later transferred to the X Squad Department at Alagbon Police Headquarters who are currently investigating the matter to date.

“That the above suspects despite being warned by the officers of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Alagbon X Squad Department to maintain peace and order within the area still went ahead to attack our clients on August 20, 2021, with armed thugs using various offensive weapons such as firearms, machetes, bottles e.t.c, thereby caused grievous injuries on our client’s privies on the land, especially on Mr Sikiru Kayode who is presently in comatose at the General Hospital, Ijaye Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“Furthermore, large number of our clients reliably informed us that the suspects have stationed large numbers of armed thugs on their family land with strict instruction to kill them or anyone found on the place.”

The petitioners stated they are currently living in fear of the unknown, as they do not know the next heinous step the suspected individuals are planning against them.