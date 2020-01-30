A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs Sikiratu Ajibola, has called for active women participation in politics to contribute to sustainable social and economic development in the country.

Ajibola made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Ajibola, who represent Ipokia constituency, said the call was imperative to avail the country opportunity to utilize women innate administrative and managerial skills.

She said that the role of women in nation building could not be overemphasised in order to foster peace and development.

The lawmaker added that Nigeria was endowed with lots of educated and respected women who had the capacities to compete and perform better, stressing that there was urgent need for active women engagement in running the affairs of the country.

According to her, women remained agents of change considering there population in the country

Ajibola added that it was important to encourage and mobilize women participation in politics, vye for elective positions to enable them to contribute their quota to the national development.

Ajibola, who was also the Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, noted that it would be a good omen for the nation if more women come into politics.

“Women are good administrators anywhere they find themselves and also good managers of the home. We are the brain behind every successful home.

“We engage in extra work than our male counterparts. There is nothing that the men can do that we would not do better.

“We should not be discouraged as women, there are lots of women that have the capacity and technical know how to hold key positions in this country and we will continue to encourage ourselves,” she said. (NAN)