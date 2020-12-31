From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Two Ogun House of Assembly members, Haruna Egungbohun and Adeyanju Adegoke, yesterday, joined youths in the state in a protest against alleged incessant killings by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Armed with placards, the youths, under the aegis of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), headed for the office of the governor in Okemosan, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that on December 22 and 26, customs men allegedly killed four persons by stray bullets in Ayetoro and Oke-Ola in Ilaro. Such invasions and killings had equally taken place at Ado-Odo township, Ejila-Awori, Joga, Oja-Odan and Ipokia-Idiroko while several other persons were said to have sustained injuries when the customs officers engaged suspected smugglers in Ayetoro and Ilaro area of Yewa.

NYCN Chairman, Abduljabar Ayelaagbe, said the youths would no longer keep quiet “if nothing is done about the killings perpetrated by personnel of NCS in the state, especially in border communities.”

He expressed grievances of the protesting youths on the unlawful killing of law-abiding members of the border towns in Yewa axis of the state, presenting their resolution on the act they described as “unacceptable and inhumane” to the Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

Ayelagbe said it had become a daily occurrence in the border communities, including Owode, Ilaro, Ayetoro, Ipokia/Idiroko and its axis for NCS men to kill and injure innocent citizens unlawfully under the guise of checkmating the activities of smugglers.

He appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to engage necessary stakeholders, including the Federal Government to come to the aid of residents of the area.

Acknowledging the efforts of the Assembly at identifying with the pains of the youths, Ayelagbe said they would continue to be law-abiding and peaceful in their conducts in the border communities but government should intervene as a matter of urgency.

The speaker said the Assembly had earlier passed resolutions calling for a stakeholders’ meeting with concerned individuals and groups to put an end to customs’ incessant killings.