Adewale Banjo

Ogun State Government has assured that vaccination against measles and other infectious diseases are available for under five children in its primary health centres (PHCs) during the lockdown.

Executive Secretary, Primary Health Care Development Board, Elijah Ogunsola, stated this in an interview with newsmen during a media orientation at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ogunsola advised mothers and caregivers to present their children and wards for the first and second dose of measles vaccine at nine and 15 months respectively, for them to fully gain immunity against the disease.

He said the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration has made huge investment in child health to ensure the vaccine was made available in all public health facilities at no cost.

Ogunsola said measles was an highly contagious preventable disease that could cause permanent disabilities as well as death among under five children, urging parents to take the immunisation of their children and wards more seriously.

Acting General Manager, Programme Services, the state Broadcasting Corporation, Mrs. Toyin Sogbesan, urged participants to clear the fears, doubts, uncertainty and anxieties of the public, on measles vaccination and other health interventions through dissemination of accurate information on the safety and advantages of full immunisation against the disease.

Also, Chairman, Mobilisation and Technical Committee, Lanre Ogunyinka, said media role in information management was critical to harness and cultivate positive behavioural attitude towards vaccination and other health interventions.