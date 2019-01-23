Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A House of Assembly candidate on the platform of Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, Adesanya Bukola Elizabeth, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared her support for the governorship candidate of APC, Dapo Abiodun.

Adesanya, who was until her defection on Tuesday, was the State Assembly candidate of LP to represent Ijebu North East State Constituency in the March 2 governorship and House of Assembly elections, joined hundreds of other defectors to decamp to the APC at the final rally of Abiodun’s ward-to-ward campaign tour of Ijebu Ode local government.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Adesanya, said they decided to join APC because of its progressive principles and in order to give maximum support to the party’s gubernatorial candidate, to ensure his victory at the poll.

READ ALSO: Polls: Isiaka tasks INEC on probity, fairness

She added that as a true Ijebu indigene, she and others had heeded the call of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who had told all the sons and daughters of Ijebuland to support the candidacy of Abiodun.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the party, the immediate past deputy governor of Ogun State who also doubled as the Director General of Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organization, Segun Adesegun, commended them for their decision to be part of the progressives and assured them of adequate integration.

Earlier, the former governor of the state and a national leader of the party, Olusegun Osoba, assured party faithful of better days ahead and expressed his confidence that the party governorship flagbearer, would ensure good and all inclusive governance, if he emerges the next governor of Ogun State.