By Chinenye Anuforo, [email protected]

Ogun State government has explained residents need to adhere to the recent guidelines on the Land Use and Amenities Charge (LUAC), insisting the task force has been empowered to commence enforcement on commercial and industrial properties in the state.

The Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration urged residents to use of Remita and Xpressway online platforms to pay relevant charges to avoid sealing of property, and also maintaining the resolve to ensure that defaulters are sanctioned.

Commissioner for finance in the state, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, disclosed in his office in Abeokuta, the state capital, that actions would be taken against property owners who failed to pay their land use and amenities charge.

The LUAC task force, he said, has the mandate to commence enforcement from October 1, 2021, and defaulters’ properties will be sealed, stressing that the task force would focus on LUAC defaulters from previous years.

Okubadejo explained that LUAC bills were distributed to generate revenue and help the state government in providing amenities that make life easier for residents and and make businesses thrive. It would also help to bring development closer to the grassroots as a certain percentage of the amount generated would go to the local governments in the state. He also noted that LUAC was not an avenue to exploit individuals and businesses. He urged property owners to pay their LUAC bills and cooperate with the task force as their carry out their duties.

