From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Newly sworn-in local government Chairmen in Ogun State have been charged to make revenue generation their priority.

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, made the call at the first Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) with the new Council Chairmen at the Obas Complex, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Commissioner said, while the Council Chairmen would make internally generate revenue a priority, he charged them not to make it at the detriment of the people through unnecessary or double taxation that may cause disaffection among the people, whom they plan to work for.

He said the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGRIS) is partnering with the local government councils to optimise the collection of certain rates and levies, urging them to ensure that the partnership works to bring in more funds into the coffers of their respective Councils, positing that this will eventually enhance their share of the revenue from the federal allocation.

Afuape said ‘the Revenue Allocation Mobilisation Committee (RAMFAC) has given the indication that the more revenue the councils generate, the more the allocation that will accrue to them. Therefore, I enjoin you to make revenue generation your priority.

‘Similarly, I enjoin you to always complement the efforts of the state government at improving the welfare of our people and translate the people-oriented policies of our administration into reality. Areas like roads, health care, sanitation and waste management disposal in markets and a host of other responsibilities of governance at the local government level as spelt out in the local government laws of Ogun State 2006 should be rigorously pursued.

‘I charge you to devise means that would further enhance the effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of service delivery at the local government area”.

‘You have to be responsive, accommodating and accessible particularly to the yearnings of our people at the grassroots. It is expected that you will utilise your office to influence and attract credible ideas and prospects to your councils in order to bring about developmental strides and progress in the areas of infrastructure, health, education, employment generation.’

