Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 27 year old man, Ejike Okata, for allegedly hacking his 50 year old neighbour, one Adeyiba Oladipupo, to death.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the younger brother to the deceased who reported at Obalende Police Station, Ijebu Ode on February 28, that his elder sister, a resident of Ayegbami Area, was hacked to death by the suspect over a minor argument and immediately absconded.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Office in charge of Obalende Division, CSP Omonijo Sunday, mobilized his detectives to the scene where the corpse of the victim was evacuated and taken to the morgue of of the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode for autopsy.

A serious manhunt was also launched by the police for the fleeing suspect.

The efforts of the detectives, however, yielded result on Sunday, when the suspect was about boarding a bus heading to Ebonyi State. He was instantly apprehended by policemen who had earlier laid ambush for him at the motor park.

On interrogation, the suspect, a native of Onueke in Eza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, confessed to the crime. He said the deceased accused him of stealing her phone, the accusation which infuriated him and spurred him into attacking her with a machete.

The suspect confessed further that he had to cut off the woman’s two hands when she attempted to wrestle the machete from his grip.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.