By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A man who reportedly hacked his father to death with a machete in the Onipanu area of Ogun State has been arrested, the Ogun State Police has confirmed.

The 27-year-old suspect, Ibrahim Sikiru, allegedly killed his father last Friday for supposedly disturbing his sleep.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, ‘the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters by one Abiodun Sunday, a neighbour to the deceased, who reported that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, a night security guard came home and met his son who was still sleeping, and when he questioned him on why he was still sleeping at that time of the day, the suspect got annoyed and brought out cutlass with which he macheted the victim in five different places.

‘Upon the report, the DPO Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, quickly mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was arrested and the victim rushed to General Hospital for treatment.

‘The suspect, who is strongly believed to be a cultist had no reasonable explanation for his action when he was interrogated.

‘On the 31st of March, the victim gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at the general hospital, and the family insisted on burying him according to the dictate of his religion.’

Commissioner of Police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution, the statement read.

