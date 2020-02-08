Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Men of Ogun state police command have arrested a 50-year-old man, Kayode Oladehinde, for allegedly defiling and aborting a pregnancy his 13-year-old stepdaughter.

The suspect, a resident of Olope Street, Ogijo town in Sagamu local government area of the state was arrested on February 5.

In a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported the matter at Ogijo Divisional Headquarters.

According to the mother, her daughter had informed her on the 4th of February 2020 that the suspect forcefully had carnal knowledge of her as a result of which she got pregnant.

She stated further that the suspect, having realized that the victim was pregnant, gave her drug to abort the pregnancy which resulted to serious bleeding for the victim

On the strength of the report, the DPO in charge of Ogijo Division, CSP Suleiman Muhammad, detailed detectives to the suspect’s residence where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect who was dumbfounded when confronted by his wife, only pleaded for forgiveness from his wife and the victim who is his stepdaughter.

Investigation revealed that the mother of the victim, got married to the suspect after the death of her first husband some years ago and had a child for him.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.