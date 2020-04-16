Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government, yesterday, disclosed it has purchased a molecular laboratory as part of its efforts towards flattening the curve of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This is just as it says it is working on reviewing relaxation windows for people of the during the 14-day lockdown extension recently ordered by the Federal Government.

This, according to the state government, is to enable citizens and residents restock on food items and conduct essential businesses during the period of the extended lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in a statement, yesterday, said the molecular laboratory would be unveiled during the lockdown at the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Sagamu, where finishing touches were being put to its installation and eventual operations.

He said when the laboratory is unveiled, it will minimise the test turn-around time which currently is between three and five days and fast-track the handling of positive cases.