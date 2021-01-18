By Cosmas Omegoh

The Baale of Feru village in Ado-Odo Ota council development area, Ota Division, John Olaniyi Falola, has called on the Ogun State government to intervene and put an end to the menace caused by land grabbers across the community.

Lamenting over the crisis, Mr Falola said that the chaos inflicted by land grabbers, popularly called “Ajagun gbale”, was becoming unbearable and inhumane.

He narrated how land grabbers recently invaded the community, destroyed properties and chased away the original landowners.

“This is becoming intolerable and barbaric. The government should come to our aid and put a stop to this turmoil. My people don’t sleep with their two eyes closed anymore because the land grabbers operate both in the day and night.

“If this issue is not addressed on time, it might lead to violence between the community youths and the land grabbers which I do not want to happen.”

Also speaking on the issue, Azeez Jimoh, a principal member in the community, urged Governor Dapo Abiodun to mediate as a matter of necessity, saying that the community never experienced the ungodly act of land grabbers during the past administration of Ibikunke Amosun.

Earlier, Gbenga Ibuoye Nigeria Limited, a company into latrite mining in the area, said that the crisis caused by the land grabbers was costing their firm a lot of money in settling disputes.

According to the company, several petitions have been written to the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, the Divisional Police Station in Ota, and Attorney-General, which were all obliged.

However, a certain Akanle was allegedly using Zone 2 Police command to distrub the peace in the area.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state could not be reached at the time of filing this report.