Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Micheal Babatunde Ajayi, has called for more funding of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) education by both the federal and state governments for accelerated technological development of Nigeria.

The monarch, who made this call during a visit to The Gateway (ICT) Polytechnic, Saapade, Ogun State, said the country must earmark special allocation for ICT education and training in order not to miss out of the global digital revolution.

He urged the youths in the country to take special interest in ICT, adding that private sector, particularly IT companies, must be collaborated with to drive the country’s digital development.

The monarch was accompanied by the Alaye of Ode Oba Adetunji Osho, Odemo of Ishara, Oba Albert Adebose Mayungbe, the Eleposo of Eposo, Oba Mukaila Akanji Olabinjo, among other notable traditional rulers and chiefs. Akarigbo said he was in the institution to see areas in the school he could personally contribute to.

He lauded the Rector of the Polytechnic for the steady growth of the specialised institution and reiterated his readiness to assist the institution in its bid to train ICT savvy students.