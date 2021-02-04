From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Olu of Oba Eerin in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Ganiyu Adegun Sanyaolu, has warned his subjects against playing host to migrating herders seeking for a place of abode following their forceful eviction from the Igangan in Oyo State.

The call, according to the traditional ruler, had become necessary following a video that has gone viral alleging that some herdsmen sent away from Oyo State have started erecting structures in the town, thereby causing panic among residents of the area.

The monarch, who gave this warning at a meeting with the residents of the town on Thursday, urged them to shun any act capable of causing a breakdown of law and order in his domain.

He said that some herders had been sighted on the major road leading to Oba town, the community which hosts the new Abeokuta Correctional Facility and the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic.

He added that he learnt that some of the herders have already cleared bushes and are erected houses around Oba Road.

He stated further that some youths in the town have gone to accost the migrating herders and shared the video of their encounters, thereby creating tension among residents.

‘To avert any crisis that may erupt thereafter, I have called some people that I know facilitated the coming of these herders to a meeting where I detailed them to do the needful,’ Oba Sanyaolu said.

Also speaking, a chief in the town, Oludiji Odejimi, said the manner the herders came to the town must be properly investigated by the state government and law enforcement agencies, noting that their presence is sending panic signals throughout the town.

‘In fact, with the insecurity being posed by these violent herders, I don’t know why somebody in his right senses will now invite them to come and settle in a place like this.’

‘A higher institution is a few meters to this place. Also, a government correctional facility is about 100 meters to this place. How can somebody allow them to come and settle here, it is very dangerous. If we allow it without taking any action, this invasion is a time bomb,’ he stated.