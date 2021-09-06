Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government says it has stepped up efforts to curtail the recent outbreak of gastroenteritis in Magboro, Ofada Ward of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, stated this in a statement on Sunday.

She said that the reported case of the outbreak is predominant among okada riders and scavengers in the area.

According to the statement, the index case who was reported to have returned from a trip outside the state had been linked to the source of the outbreak, while the common public toilet used had been the channel of transmission.

It added that the causative agent cannot be confirmed yet because appropriate sample could not be collected as there were no active case yet to commence antibiotics.

The statement pointed out that a number of people are currently receiving treatment to control the number of casualties.

The Commissioner also noted that an unregistered clinic run by a quack had also contributed to the outbreak, as the cases were being managed unreported.

Dr. Coker, however, said a treatment centre has been set up at the Magboro-Akeran Health Centre where treatment items have been made available by The Department of Public Health, Ogun State Ministry of Health.

She added that neighbouring communities have equally been sensitised on steps to take and where to seek care or report any suspicious cases, while the suspected public toilet had been sealed for sanitisation.

Traditional rulers in the area, according to Coker, have also been engaged for their support in keeping their communities safe and calm, while healthcare workers continue active surveillance in the affected community.