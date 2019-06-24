Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to ensure security of lives and property, Ogun State Government has indicated its readiness to put in place amnesty programme for repentant criminals.

Drones will also be deployed to monitor every nook and cranny of the state to nip criminal activities in the bud.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who disclosed this at the first coronation anniversary of the Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege, in Ota town, warned criminally-minded elements to change or face the wrath of the law, adding that a time frame would be given after which any criminal who refused to lay down his weapon would be dealt with.

Abiodun said he had inspected some roads in deplorable state in Ota and its environs, with a view to rehabilitating them.

He congratulated the Ota people and Aworiland, for having an Oba, who is an embodiment of intellect, noting Obalanlege’s experience in the media world had prepared him for the position of leadership.

The Olota said plans had been concluded by his people to launch a foundation that would empower Awori people, noting that government cannot provide for all the needs of the citizenry.