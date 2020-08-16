Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The League of Imams and Alfas of Ogun State has condemned the rampaging cases of rape against female children in the country, describing the act as “devilish, uncivilised and a heinous crime against humanity”.

The League equally called on the Ogun State House of Assembly to enact appropriate laws that would prescribe adequate punishment for rapists and their accomplices.

The Secretary-General of the League and Chief Imam of Ilaro, Shaykh Tajudeen Adewunmi, stated this on Sunday, during a reception programme for the Ogun new Head of Service, Alhaja Selimot Ottun .

At the reception programme, held at the Egba Central Mosque, Kobiti Abeokuta, Adewunmi in his welcome remarks, implored parents to be more vigilant and concerned with the appearance and attitude of their wards.

“The league of Imams and Alfas in Ogun state uses this medium to condemn in strong terms the recently rampaging cases of rape against the female children. The act is no doubt devilish, uncivilised and a heinous crime against humanity .

“We implore parents and guardians to be more vigilant and concerned with the appearance, and attitude of their wards while watching closely the companies of friends they keep .

“We call on members of the Ogun State House of Assembly to enact appropriate laws that would prescribe adequate punishment for rapists and their accomplices”. Adewunmi said.

While praising Ottun who was appointed as the 17th Head of Service of the state by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the cleric noted that the new Head of Service will be the second Muslim to be so appointed since the creation of Ogun in 1976 .

He charged Ottun to employ Islamic principles of selflessness, fairness, equity and justice throughout her stay in office.

The Secretary-General said the HoS is humility personified, adding she has always shown diligence in all her responsibilities without compromising her identity.

While thanking the Governor for the appointment, Adewunmi said the new Head of Service will bring immense benefits to the civil service and the entire citizens of Ogun State judging by her track records.

Earlier in his welcome address, the chairman of the occasion, Sarafadeen Tunji Isola, an Ambassador-Designate, said he was convinced that Ottun will be a role model to Islam, requesting for the Muslim community to assist her with prayers.

In his sermon, Professor Kamaldeen Balogun, said a close observation of the new Head of Service has demonstrated a product of good home, with the best manners and a good Muslim.

He, however, challenged her to serve with letters and spirit of the Qur’an while collaborating with the League in discharging her duties to Islam.

In her response, the Head of Service who was represented by the Parmanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Finance, Hassan Adekunle, while thanking the League for the honour called for support of Muslims for the success of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

While also commending the organisers for complying with COVID-19 protocols, the Head of Service said the government is not for any religion but for the entire citizens of Ogun State.