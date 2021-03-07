From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun disclosed at the weekend that his administration would deliver no fewer than 2,000 units of affordable housing units to state residents.

Governor Abiodun, who said his administration’s housing programme would cater to low, medium and high-income earners in the state, adding that the target of 2,000 houses by his government would be the highest since the creation of the state.

The governor made this known while inspecting the 500 two and three-bedroom expandable housing units situated at Kobape in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area.

The governor also inspected rehabilitation of the Sagamu inbound section of the Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange Expressway and the Gateway Monument project.

‘We are targeting 2,000 units which will make history since the creation of the state by any administration. The first phase of this project is 300 units of two and three-bedroom expanded units.

‘Before we embarked on this project, we did a survey in line with our inclusiveness. We wanted to be sure that the housing we are providing meets the expectations of our people in terms of size of the land, building, affordability and the location of the project,’ he said.

He said the Kobape housing project will be completed between April and May this year, noting that the ‘project has a multiplier effect on the housing sector value chain as the unskilled artisans have been employed and trained on-site, just as it provides employment to skilled artisans in line with our administration’s youth employment scheme.’

He added that similar projects were ongoing in Ikenne, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota and Ilaro.

The governor disclosed that his administration would be embarking on the regeneration programme of the Government Residential Areas in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He explained that the programme was in line with the determination by the incumbent government to give Abeokuta a befitting status of a state capital.

According to him, his administration would run a gas pipeline from the Sagamu Interchange to the Abeokuta metropolis to ensure that the capital city enjoys an uninterrupted power supply.

He said that rehabilitation work on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Interchange Expressway will be completed by the end of May, irrespective of any obstacle.

On the Gateway Monument project, Abiodun said that the project which would include a garden and relaxation park was part of the effort to make the entrance into the state capital befitting and attractive to the visitors.