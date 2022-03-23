Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ogun State has commended the State Commissioner of Special Duties, Femi Ogunbanwo for distributing free Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms to 100 indigent students from Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East Federal constituency.

Ogunbanwo had purchased the JAMB forms for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for students to ease the burden on the parents of the students.

NANS described the gesture by Ogunbanwo as selfless and a right step towards alleviating the suffering of the people.

The students body gave the commendation in a statement, signed by the Chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee (JCC) Kehinde Damilola Simeon, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Simeon said, the gesture would not only improve the standard of education in the state, but also restore the hope of students in the provision of affordable quality education by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration.

“As we know that education is the bedrock of any nation, and for us to get rid of social vices and ills in our society, we must train our children.

“Affordable and quality education is gradually slipping away from the reach of ordinary citizens. We must continue to put government at all levels on their toes to ensure that the students, who are the future leaders so not suffer untold hardships.

“We must also commend those that are easing parents and students off the burdens of getting quality education through gestures such as the one Commissioner Femi Ogunbanwo has done.

“This intervention by the illustrious son of Ijebuland would go a long way in helping students achieve their dreams.

“We also want to seize this opportunity to appeal to other well meaning indigenes of the state to embrace gestures like this by providing various initiatives to support students and education”, the statement concluded.