Laide Raheem, Abeokuta.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun Axis/Joint Campus Committee, has threatened to shut down academic activities in all the state-owned tertiary institutions, if the state government fails to ensure safe rescue of two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ayetoro Campus, within four days.

Kehinde Damilola Simeon, the

Chairman, NANS, Ogun JCC, who issued this ultimatum on Tuesday, at a press conference held in Abeokuta, condemned abduction and described it as unfortunate, said the state government must do everything within its capacity to bring back the abductees safe and sound.

Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola of the Departments of Forestry and Wildlife Management and Agricultural Economics respectively, OOU Ago Iwoye, Ayetoro Campus were reported to have been kidnapped around 9p.m by gunmen in front of their hostel at Olowu Area of Ayetoro, Yewa North Local Government Area.

Addressing journalists, Simeon noted that over 1,157 Nigerian students had fallen victims of kidnapping in the last seven years, adding “the dastardly acts have been slowly shoving the academic sector towards a state of convulsion and the climax seems imminent”.

While sympathising with the parents and families of the abducted students, Ogun NANS chairman reiterated that lives of all students from primary to tertiary schools are sacred and must remain so.

He, however, lamented what he described as the “silence and indifference” of the Federal Government, Ogun State government, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies over agonies being inflicted by kidnappers in the country.

“The National Association of Nigerian Students, Ogun Axis/Joint Campus Committee, hereby express our disapprobation to the incessant kidnappings of Nigerian students, not only in Olabisi Onabanjo University but across the country

“We call on the state government as a responsible and responsive government to speedily see to the quick, safe and sound rescue of Adeyemo Precious and Oyefule Abiola from the hands of these monsters.

“Failure by the government to emancipate these students within four days will lead to the total shutdown of academic activities in the state tertiary institutions.

“This is fundamental to curtail the trepidation in the heart of students going to school and apprehension in the part of parents due to the spate of kidnappings”. Simeon stated.

He further urged traditional rulers in Yewaland to provide support for security agencies and mobilise local hunters in the efforts to rescue the abducted students.