The Ogun State government is to continue with the plan to construct an agro-cargo airport in the state.

This was disclosed by the state governor Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday, when he received the Senate Committee on Aviation, led by Senator Smart Adeyemi, at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor said that the agro-cargo airport project, conceptualised by the Gbenga Daniel administration in 2007, has lots of potential in the overall development of the state in particular and the country in general.

It would be recalled that the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun jettisoned the idea of a cargo airport, opting instead, in 2018, for a passenger airport with its proposed location in the Ewekoro area of the state.

However, Governor Abiodun noted that what Ogun State is yearning for is an airport that will support its massive agro-development potentials.

Prince Abiodun maintained that the people of the state entrusted his administration with qualitative representation to create the enabling environment for a public-private partnership, which is fundamental to the creation of an enduring economic development.

He said the decision to continue with the agro-airport project, located in Ilishan-Remo in Ogun East Senatorial District, was made by the state’s joint inter-ministerial committee, which evaluated and placed priority on it as against the Ewekoro passenger airport.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Dapo Okubadejo, in a presentation described the project as a viable one, which would unlock significant value-addition opportunities across agriculture and manufacturing sectors.