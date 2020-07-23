Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The new Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, on Thursday, resumed duty and warned men and officers of the command to refrain from misconducts capable of tarnishing the image of the police.

Ajogun, who said he will not hesitate to wield the “big stick” on any erring police officer, reminded them that as public servants under democratic dispensation, they must always bear in mind that the people own the police.

He stressed that any act of misconduct would be viewed seriously.

The new CP, however, declared that misuse of firearms and extra judicial killings by any police operative under his command would not be tolerated, emphasising that members of the public should be treated with utmost respect and dignity.

Ajogun further instructed men and officers of the command to be prepared to respect the basic tenets, which included the rule of law and fundamental rights of the citizens.

“Citizens can ventilate their grievances through protest and demonstrations in peaceable and orderly manner. The command will however, be decisive in handling violent conducts, particularly where lives and properties are threatened”.

“Let me quickly remind all policemen that they are public servants and that every member of the public deserves their respect and that any act of misconduct will be viewed seriously. I therefore, appealed to the general public to reciprocate by giving back to policemen, deserving respect and cooperation”. He added.

The CP further vowed that the police under his command would take the battle to the dens of kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, sea pirates and traffickers.

“Our war mantra will be ‘criminal, here are your own coins’. We will pay criminals back in their own coins in very decisive manner, should they dare our resolve and determination. Ogun state will be made too hot for criminally minded persons. These deviants are therefore, advised to quickly leave the state now and never return or be prepared to suffer unprecedented fatalities”. Ajogun submitted.