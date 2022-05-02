From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Adeola Sosanwo, has declared that no amount of unpatriotic moves and frivolous petitions can stand in the way of the second term ambition of Gov Dapo Abiodun.

Sosanwo, who posited that just as all attempts to stop Governor Abiodun from becoming the governor of the state failed in the build up to the 2019 governorship race, any similar attempt under whatever guise is also bound to fail.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The residents of the state, according to him, had since come to terms that indeed the good work of Gov Abiodun must continue till 2027.

The APC chieftain stated this while reacting to calls from the legal representative of the Coalition of Ogun State Students and Youths, one Adeyemi Giwa, who called for the governor’s probe and disqualification from seeking a second term over allegation that the governor had once been jailed for wire fraud in the US in 1986.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Sosanwo, however, described the allegations as “tissues of lies and another road to nowhere in attempt to hinder the good work of Gov Dapo Abiodun from continuing beyond 2023”.

“We were all here in the build up towards the 2019 governorship election when they started with the issue of irregularities in educational qualification, which they pursued to the Supreme Court but failed.

“The truth is that these are concocted allegations purely out of what I call ‘bad bele’ politics. They have tried all that they could do to ensure that the governor does not succeed but they have failed; governance in the state in the last three years has been so exciting and fulfilling.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The governor has done wonderfully well in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, housing, road construction among others. The residents of the state are quite aware of this and if they have by these noble achievements decided to return the governor for another term, what then is the problem? I have that assurance that no one could stand in the way of this moving train. The reality is that Gov Dapo Abiodun’s second term remains non-negotiable”. He added.