Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Anti-Vandal Squad of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, has impounded five vehicles abandoned by suspected petroleum pipelines vandals.

The vehicles, which were discovered at the early hours of Tuesday by the operatives of NSCDC around Ipara-Remo Pipeline Right of Way (ROW), were filled with empty kegs and a long hose.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun NSCDC, Dyke Ogbonnaya, the command got a tip that pipeline vandals had converged in the area to rupture petroleum pipelines and siphon petroleum product.

He said the State Commandant of the Corps, Hammed Abodunrin, accompanied by men of the Anti-Vandal Unit, stormed the location and impounded the means of conveyance abandoned on the spot.

Ogbonnaya added that no arrest was made as the suspected vandals had fled the scene before the arrival of the operatives of the NSCDC.

Reacting after the operation which lasted about 90 minutes, the Ogun State Corps Commandant, said the command would not tolerate any form of vandalism on government property, especially those facilities that could have serious economic impact on the nation, when damaged.