Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ogun State Council, Olusoji Samson Amosu is dead.

Amosu 53, died on early morning of Sunday at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, where he had been on admission.

The Chairman who was a Deputy Director at the National Orientation Agency (NOA) is survived by a wife, children and aged father.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by the secretary of the council, Ayokunle Ewuoso, on Sunday, stated that a 7-day mourning has been declared.

He added that a condolence register will be opened on Monday at the Council’s Secretariat, Iwe-Iroyin, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta, while a burial arrangements will be announced later.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts, but total submission to the will of God that we announce the transition unto glory of the chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Comrade Olusoji Samson Amosu which occurred on Sunday the 14th of November, 2021 after a brief illness.

“His death is shocking and devastating. It is a collective grief to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) in general and Ogun State Council in particular.

“We pray that God, in His infinite mercies, grants all members of the union and his immediate family members the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. Burial arrangements will be announced later.

“Meanwhile, consequent upon this sad development, the Union is declaring a 7-day mourning, while condolence register will be opened on Monday at the Council’s Secretariat, Iwe-Iroyin, Oke-ilewo, Abeokuta”.