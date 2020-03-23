The Ogun State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Hakeem Bodunrin (Iyeru), has warned public transport motorists in the state against the overloading of vehicles with passengers.

Bodunrin made this known at the union’s Asero secretariat in Abeokuta, the state capital, while addressing motorists as part of recommendations needed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

He advised road transport drivers to carry only one person at the front and not more than three in a row at the back of their vehicles, noting that buses should carry three persons on a row so as to avoid close contact.

“It is very imperative to curtail the spread of the global COVID-19 through avoidable overloading of passengers. People need to space themselves in order to avoid close contact…,” Bodunrin said

He also advised commuters and travellers to endeavour to stay away from overloaded vehicles, saying that nobody could afford to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

“It is better to be cautious of large gathering/crowd, stay back and be healthy at all times. People need to avoid unhealthy acts that will attract spreading of the virus, as the world has already had enough of the virus,” he stated.

He advised motorists who notice any strange type of flu or illness to consider the welfare of others and stay back, adding those who come down with any strange illness to submit to a medical examination.

He further advised motorists and passengers to endeavour to have on hand face masks and hand sanitizers, saying that the spread of the COVID-19 would be slowed if more people observe adequate public hygiene measures.

Bodunrin added that passengers and motorists need to heed to the advice of medical experts in order, noting that whoever feels the urge to sneeze inside a vehicle must use a tissue paper or sneeze into their elbow.

“Mind you, prevention is better than cure. People need to abide by the rules of health experts in the country. We need to guide against the spread of the virus through abiding by the advice of the medical personnel,” Bodunrin stated.