Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Ago Iwoye branch, in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, has called for the removal of the caretaker committee chairman of the branch, Akeula Shefiu, over alleged “victimisation and threat to life”.

This call was contained in a “Vote of no Confidence” letter signed by 27 members of the branch and addressed to the chairman of the Transport Committee Chairman in the state, Sunday Adeniyi, a copy made available to our correspondent on Sunday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

In the letter, which was also copied to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri, the caretaker chairman and secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Yemi Sanusi and Ayo Olubori, the concerned unionists who referred to themselves as “APC Caucus of Ago Iwoye NURTW”, claimed Akeula had allocated their “slots” to members of the opposition party.

They further alleged that the branch chairman equally caused the arbitrary arrest and detention of majority of the branch members, and prevented their vehicles from loading in the park.

According to the letter, the chairman also engaged suspected cultists to harass and intimidate his members, while using his position to cause “serious public disturbance and fight between members of the union and the public”.

The members, who insisted that Akeula’s position as the Ago Iwoye branch chairman has brought rancour and disunity to the branch, however, urged the concerned authorities to appoint a new chairman capable of paddling the affairs of the union in order to forestall break down of law and order in the branch.