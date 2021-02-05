From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Parks and Garages Development Agency (PAGADA) has debunked reports that it granted permission to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state to start operations as from next week.

Chairman of the agency, Abeeb Ajayi, declared that the NURTW activities had been suspended in the state as a result of leadership crisis.

Ajayi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, said the appointment of Park Managers as revenue collectors by the state government has not been terminated.

He declared that reports that PAGADA had given NURTW the mandate to collect revenue for government in the parks and garages in the state were “fake.”

The PAGADA boss said the agency will not interfere in the activities of the unions operating in the state.

“The news going around that PAGADA has given the NURTW the mandate to collect revenue for the government in the parks and garages in Ogun State is fake.

“The suspension of the NURTW activities in the parks and garages as a result of leadership crisis in the State Chapter of the union has not been lifted. The Park Managers appointment as revenue collector has not been terminated.

“However, the Agency will not in interfere the activities of the unions operating in the State except where there is crisis that may lead to breakdown of law and order in our parks and garages”. Ajayi stated.