From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The Ogun State National Youth Service Corps have elected and subsequently inaugurated Jonah Beauty Sunday, Adejori Bolanle Emmanuel, and Ifechukwu Chisom David as the corps camp director for the Batch C stream 2 of the service scheme for the year 2022.

The three newly inaugurated Corp Camp Directors who emerged after a pitch competition between leaders of the ten (10) platoons in the camp will now take charge of the responsibility of liaising between the prospective corp members and the officials of the camp.

Jonah Beauty Sunday is from Platoon 2, Adejori Bolanle Emmanuel is from Platoon 5 while Ifechukwu Chisom David comes from Platoon 8.

Sworn in by the State Coordinator on Sunday, the three leaders are expected to be up to task and deliver their best of service.