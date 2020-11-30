Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, business mogul, Kessington Adebutu, traditional rulers and Christian clerics in Ogun State, have joined others to donate at the fundraising of N100m for the new secretariat of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state.

The ceremony held at the Marque section of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta also witnessed the celebration of the birthday of Chief (Mrs) Bola Obasanjo, wife of the former President, organised by the christian body.

Obasanjo, who is the Asiwaju Onigbagbo in the state and the Chairman of the occasion thanked the donors, particularly Adebutu and the traditional rulers for their support for the project.

He disclosed that Adebutu, who is also the Otun Asiwaju Onigbagbo in the state had donated a quarter of the project fund noting “therefore we must made over minds, our body, our hands available to make the remaining 3/4 complete. I must express my appreciation for the contributions of our reverred monarchs too.”

The former president thanked the leadership of CAN in Ogun, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya for making history with the Ogun CAN Secretariat, stressing, “it is historic and noble.”

The cleric disclosed that the support of Obasanjo has been unprecedented to make the project a reality.

Speaking on theme: “The Moment of History is Here” the Ogun state CAN leader said Christians in the state were standing on the threshold of history.