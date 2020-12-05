From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says he will unveil and showcase his aquaculture venture to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on December 29.

Obasanjo made this known during a meeting with the leadership of Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFA) held at the Boardroom of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta.

The former President commended the leadership of the association for its steadfastness and formally enjoined the CAFAN leadership to join him as he hosts the Governor on December 29 to conduct him round his aquaculture facilities located inside the OOPL.

Obasanjo, who is also a founding member of the association, explained that the meeting of the country’s catfish farmers had become imperative in order to re-strategize and reposition the industry for better productivity.

He expressed satisfaction in returning to the association, after what he disclosed to be an interregnum, noting the industry would be at enviable heights in no distance future if members work together as a body.

‘I started poultry farmers association and as a result of its achievements, that was why I began the catfish association too. What put me off, was that I was arrested, detained and I was prisoned.

‘When I came back, I had thought I could return to my farming business before I was taking to the golden cage in Abuja. I will say, it has been an interregnum. But, I am back home now,’ the former President said.

Mr Obasanjo lamented that farmers have been overwhelmed by intermediaries in the industry, emphasising the need to change the situation in order to make headway in the industry.

‘The situation in catfish farming is caused by the farmers because the farmers have allowed these intermediaries, who do nothing to be dictating for them. You are the ones working and they are the ones making the profit. It shows that the farmers are not liberating themselves.

‘And if you want to liberate yourself, within a year we can do it. And that is what we have to do. We have to re-strategize,’ Mr Obasanjo pointed out.

Earlier, CAFAN National President Sunday Musa Onoja said the exemplary traits of the former President in farming could not be over-emphasized within and outside country, adding that the association would no doubt tap from his experience to take catfish farming to the next level.

The association Identification Card (ID) was later presented to Obasanjo by the Board of Trustees chairman of CAFAN, Tayo Akingbolagun.

Others in attendance included the Vice President (South-West) Olorunfemi Sunday, Ogun State Coordinator, Jaji Kehinde and members from Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo and Lagos states.