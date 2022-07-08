From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH) Igbesa, has graduated 2,726 students who obtained their Ordinary National Diplomas and Higher National Diplomas.

The school which held its 5th convocation ceremony for 2021/2022 at the Dapo Abiodun Twin Lecture Complex, recorded 18 graduands with Distinctions in both OND and HND, with the Best Overall Graduating Student, Adenuga Aminat from the Chemistry Department recording a CGPA 3.94 out of 4.0.

In her address, the Rector of the Institute, Dr Olufunke Olanike Akinkurolere, charged the new graduates not to contribute to the country’s woes, but to be patriotic and defend the country with all the skills they had acquired.

While urging them to take advantage of the entrepreneurial skills acquired in the school, the rector further charged them to build, repackage and deliver themselves for enviable opportunities in the competitive world.

“I advise that you go and prosper as you graduate from school today. Make positive changes and rebuild the falling walls of our Jerusalem which is Nigeria. Do not contribute to the country’s woes, rather, be patriotic and defend the country with all the skills you have acquired here,

“As an institute, we have laid the necessary foundation through the disciplines each of you underwent, the tutorials delivered in the lecture halls, through the transference of our age-long acquired knowledge and experience s. It is time for you to build on all these and more. I, therefore, on behalf of the OGITECH community advise you to endeavour, to build, repackage and deliver yourselves for enviable opportunities in the competitive world you are in,” Dr Akinkurolere admonished the graduands.

In his address, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who charged the graduands to be job creators and not job seekers, equally urged them to be creative and innovative.

Represented by his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedeke, the governor noted that “you have been shaped, nurtured, trained and equipped for challenges and opportunities of life. It is time for you to showcase your talent, the skills and knowledge inculcated in you”.

“You should not be job seekers, but job creators. Therefore, you need to be creative and innovative. You have gathered entrepreneurial and IT skills which I advise you to exhibit. It is imperative that your family and society should benefit from your study and experience. Therefore, as you go into the larger world, you should ensure that you are good ambassadors of this polytechnic in all that you do and anywhere you find yourselves.

You should also comport yourselves with dignity in whatever situation life may place you and in a manner befitting of worthy products of an ICT Institute of Technology in Nigeria. You have to brand yourselves in excellence. I strongly advise that you avoid the unfortunate ways of some people who are after quick wealth which only glitters but does not last. But, strive for excellence through hard and honest work. By doing this, you all will be important partners in the successful and continued implementation of the “Building our Future Together Agenda in Ogun State,” Abiodun added.

While acknowledging that OGITECH established in 2006 had metamorphosed into a world-class institution, the governor lauded the rector and the management team for ensuring that the institute attained an enviable height.