Laide Raheem, Abeokuta and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo and Ogun states, yesterday, approved a proposal for the creation of Security Network Agency, tagged: Amotekun Bill in the two states.

In Abeokuta, the approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting after an extensive deliberation which lasted 10 hours and presided over by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Adegbolahan Adeniran, said the presentation of the bill before the state council followed earlier approval by the attorney generals and commissioners of justice of the six South West states.

Adeniran said the ‘Amotekun Corp’ will be headed by a state commandant, adding that the bill will also allow for collaborative efforts between the six South West states.

He, however, expressed optimism that the bill will get speedy attention from the state lawmakers so that the governor can also give the required assent soon.

“We presented the bill for the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency or what many call the Amotekun Corp Bill of 2020.

“Today, the executive council of Ogun State met and adopted a draft as amended of a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency. This agency will comprise the Amotekun Corp and will be transmitted to the House of Assembly before the end of this week,” Adeniran said.

Similarly, the bill, according to a statement by the Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, will be transmitted to the House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into law.

Ojogo said: “Council took time to peruse every detail contained in the bill that was presented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kola Olawoye, and now ready to be transmitted to the House of Assembly for passage.

“The draft bill has six parts and 44 sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into.

“This is even as traditional rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into law by the House of Assembly.

“Government finds it pertinent to reiterate that this laudable initiative is aimed at complimenting the efforts of the nation’s security agencies. It is also necessary to encourage the people of Ondo State to take maximum advantage of this opportunity.”