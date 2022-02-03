From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Worried by increasing cases of kidnappings, robberies, banditry, ritual killing and farmers-herders clashes in the border areas, particularly along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, the governments of Oyo and Ogun states have expressed readiness to set up a Joint Border Security Task Force.

The states also agreed to inaugurate a high-level joint security committee to focus on and proactively address security matters along the boundary communities and interstate roads to enhance security between them.

This was contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Seyi Makinde of Oyo, after the inaugural joint security meeting, yesterday, in Abeokuta.

Abiodun said membership of the Joint Border Security Task Force would be drawn from various security agencies in the two states to patrol the border communities.

This, he noted, would ensure security of lives and property for the residents and commuters. The governor said the sister states would collaborate on emergency/distress calls, especially on the highways that connect Oyo and Ogun.

According to the communique: “The meeting agreed to implement the following initiatives in the short term; deployment of CCTV on the interstate highways; setting up of outposts along the border communities for the use of the Joint Border Security Task Force; harmonisation and mainstreaming of voluntary police and informal security outfits; timely and diligent prosecution of criminals to signify the resolve of the governments of both states to clamp down on criminality. In this wise, the Attorneys-General of the two states should ensure synergy between law enforcement agencies and their prosecution departments or directorates during the investigative and prosecution phases of cases.”

Other areas of collaboration as contained in the resolution include “sharing experiences and intelligence on security matters to assist overall safety and security of lives and property in the two states and the nation at large; to effectively engage, cooperate and collaborate with all the stakeholders, including but not limited to the Federal Government, state, and non-state actors (traditional institutions, religious groups, community development associations, etc.) whose input and support are required for improved security in the two states and around the border communities.”