From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Worried by the rise in kidnappings, robberies, banditry, ritual killing and farmer-herder clashes in border areas, particularly along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the governments of Oyo and Ogun have expressed their readiness to set up a Joint Border Security Task Force.

The states also agreed to inaugurate a high-level Joint Security Committee to focus on and proactively address security matters along boundary communities and interstate roads, to enhance security between them.

Reading from a communiqué jointly signed by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, after the inaugural joint security meeting on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, Abiodun said that membership of the Joint Border Security Task Force would be drawn from various security agencies in the two states, to patrol the border communities.

This, he noted, would be to ensure the security of lives and property for the residents and commuters.

The governor added the sister states would collaborate on emergency/distress calls, especially on the highways that connect Oyo and Ogun.

According to the communique, CCTV would be deployed on the interstate highways, while outposts would be set up along the border communities for the use of the Joint Border Security Task Force.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

‘The meeting agreed to implement the following initiatives in the short term; deployment of CCTV on the interstate highways; setting up of outposts along the border communities for the use of the Joint Border Security Task Force; harmonisation and mainstreaming of voluntary police and informal security outfits; timely and diligent prosecution of criminals to signify the resolve of the governments of both states to clamp down on criminality. In this wise, the Attorneys-General of the two states should ensure synergy between law enforcement agencies and their prosecution departments or directorates during the investigative and prosecution phases of cases,’ the communique stated.

Other areas of collaboration as contained in the resolution include “sharing experiences and intelligence on security matters to assist overall safety and security of lives and property in the two states and the nation at large; to effectively engage, cooperate and collaborate with all the stakeholders, including but not limited to the Federal Government, state, and non-state actors (traditional institutions, religious groups, community development associations, etc.) whose input and support are required for improved security in the two states and around the border communities.

‘The meeting emphasised that security is very critical to the achievement of the much-desired socio-economic development. Therefore, the two governors reaffirmed their commitment to the attainment of the objectives of the Joint Security initiatives. The meeting set up an Implementation Team to work out the modalities and programme of activities,’ the statement read.

Earlier in his remarks, said that the bilateral security meeting had become imperative in the face of growing security threats in the corridors of Ogun and Oyo.

He noted that the partnership would drive development and also engender an enduring peace and individual prosperity of both states.