James Ojo Adakole

Ogun State Government has reiterated its partnership with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to boost quality education in the state and empower its youths through the establishment of skills acquisition trainings.

It stated that the move was part of the present administration’s vision to rejig the education sector in the state and engender a system where both pupils and teachers are happy.

Deputy Governor of the State, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who stated this while receiving the State’s ITF branch management, led by the Area Manager, Mrs. Funmi Coker, a lot of the unused model colleges would be used as vocational training centres, Information Communication Technology (ICT) development Centre among others.

Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele expressed optimism that by collaborating with ITF, the state would be able to achieve set objectives of training and empowering the youths.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs. Coker, who welcomed the state government’s gesture, disclosed that since 2012, ITF has embarked on different vocational training for youths between the ages of 18 and 40, which constitute 70 percent of the Nigeria population.