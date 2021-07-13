Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State government is presently working in partnership with the United Kingdom and the South African government to create a Forest Reserve in Ijebu-East Local Government Area of the State.

This is coming on the heels of a promise to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), in order to revive the Olokola Liquidfied Natural Gas (OKLNG) project and ensure that the State has a seaport in the nearest future.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, made these known on Tuesday at different points, while presenting the APC flags to the chairmanship candidates for the July 24 local government elections.

Presenting the flag to Wale Adedayo in Ijebu East, the governor asserted that Ijebu-East is the only local government in the South West that is blessed with such natural reserves, saying the area is also full of bitumen and some other natural resources.

He therefore assured that he will ensure the immediate rehabilitation of deplorable roads in the area.

“This is a local government that is blessed. Ijebu-East is very lucky, it is the only local government in the South West that has elephants in its forests.

“We are in talks with the UK and South Africa, we want to partner with them to create a Forest Reserve in this local government.

“Ijebu-East is too important to be neglected. I have directed the Commissioner for Works to ensure the immediate rehabilitation of the roads that had been abandoned.

“The longest road here cuts across five local governments and we have to put it in proper shape”, he said.

He also alluded to the painstaking efforts that the party leadership went through to put all rancour behind it and now speaking with one voice over the choice of chairmanship candidates.

Presenting the flag to the chairmanship candidate in Ogun Waterside, Mudasiru Adekunle, the Governor said the local government “hosts the deepest seaport not only in Nigeria, but also in the West African subregion.

“This was where we were meant to have the OKLNG and the Olokola Port.

“This administration will be working assiduously with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), not just to revive the project, but to ensure that the dream of having a port in Ogun State is realised in the life of this administration”, he noted.

Governor Abiodun also pointed out that the state government was working to revive the numerous rubber plantations across the State, adding the ones in the local government area would not be left out.

“We have a rubber plantation here among many others that we have in the state. This governmnet is working to revive those plantations and you will soon see that unfolding”, the governor said.

He said Ogun Waterside Local Government Area was one of the state’s coastal areas where government has so far executed 51 projects, adding that apart from coming to introduce the party’s flag bearers in the forthcoming council’s election, his visit was to also see other areas that needed government’s urgent attention.

The governor noted the deplorable condition of roads in the council area and promised that something would be done to bring succour to the people.

While pledging that his administration would always have the local government area in mind when locating developmental projects in the state, Abiodun said that representatives of the state government would meet with leaders in the area to decide which project should be given urgent attention.

The governor, however, commended the people of Ogun Waterside for standing firmly with him and voting him during the 2019 general elections, urging them to vote for the party’s candidates during the local government poll slated for July 24.

Speaking, the deputy speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Akeem Balogun, applauded Abiodun for keeping his promise of giving equal attention to all parts of the state.

Also, the former Commissioner for Environment, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, called on the state government to look into the deplorable condition of roads in the local government.

The Ogun East Senatorial Chairman of the APC, Adedoyin Adeleke, urged the people to vote the party’s candidates in the LG election.

Speaking on behalf of the APC candidates, the chairmanship candidate of the party, Mudasiru Adekunle assured the people that the developmental strides of the Governor Abiodun would be replicated in the council area.