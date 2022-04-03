By Christopher Oji

The pastor in charge of a Pentecostal Church, Isaac Akinbola, 50, and two women have been arrested over a domestic violence incident that led to the death of his eight-month-old baby at the Ipinle area of Mamu Ijebu, Ogun State.

The pastor was alleged to have ordered the two female suspects, Esther Olowolayemo, 29, and Oluwakemi Oshinbajo, 30, to beat up his wife who had accused him of sleeping with the women who were also his church members.

It was gathered that while assaulting the pastor’s wife, her eight-month-old baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell down from her and died as a result of the fall.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were arrested on March 27, following a report lodged at Awa Ijebu Divisional Headquarters by the pastor’s wife, Dasola Akinbola, that she has been having disagreement with her pastor husband over his illicit affair with some female members of the church for some time now, and that the said husband came to her house at Ipinle area of Mamu Ijebu with two women whom she has been suspecting of having affairs with her husband to beat her up.

‘While they were beating her, her eight-month-old baby, Obadiah Akinbola, fell down while her husband was urging the two women to beat her thoroughly,’ the police spokesman stated.

Upon the report, the DPO Awa Ijebu division, CSP Adewalehinmi Joshua, ordered the arrest of the three suspects, while the woman and her baby were taken to Mamu Ijebu health centre for medical care.

The woman and the baby were later referred to Blessed Hospital, Oru Ijebu, where it was discovered that the baby had an internal injury that he sustained when he fell down from his mother’s hands during the scuffle.

‘The child gave up the ghost on March 28, while receiving treatment as a result of the internal injury. The body of the child has been deposited at the General Hospital Ijebu Igbo mortuary for autopsy.’

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), for further investigation with the view to arraigning them in court as soon as the investigation is concluded.