From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Special Assistants that served in the administration of former Ogun State Governor Senator Ibikunle Amosun have issued an appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to pay their outstanding severance allowances.

The Special Assistants who served between 2015 and 2019 made the appeal in a letter dated August 5 and addressed to the incumbent governor.

The letter jointly signed by Olusola Balogun, Opeyemi Soyombo and Lanre Adeagbo, on behalf of others, was also copied to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Commissioner for Finance, Accountant-General and the Permanent Secretary, Governor’s Office, a copy made available to Daily Sun on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

They pleaded with the governor to offset the severance allowances so as to encourage sacrificial service to the good people of the state by public officeholders.

In the letter, Amosun’s former aides commended the governor for his giant strides in bringing development to the state.

They noted that the governor has displayed rare gestures which confirmed his human kindness.

The letter reads:

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.